World Briefs: Malaysian court stops anti-Jawi congress

Malaysian court stops anti-Jawi congress

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian police have been given a court order to stop Chinese educationists from holding a congress today to protest against the government's move to introduce Jawi writing in Chinese and Tamil schools, local media reports say.

Police urged the public not to attend the congress in Kajang town, Selangor, or other events related to the Jawi issue which has stoked racial tensions.

Iran, China, Russia hold joint naval drills

TEHERAN • Iran, China and Russia started four days of joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman yesterday, the commander of Iran's flotilla announced.

The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions since the US withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May last year. Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said the drills included rescuing ships on fire or vessels under attack by pirates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China denies Uighur academic is on death row

BEIJING • China yesterday denied that detained Uighur academic Tashpolat Tiyip had been secretly tried and sentenced to death, after UN experts demanded answers.

The Foreign Ministry said the former Xinjiang University president's case was ongoing and that his rights have been "protected".

Amnesty International said in September that it feared Tiyip faced imminent execution after being "convicted in a secret and grossly unfair trial".

He was believed to have been convicted of "separatism" after being "forcibly disappeared" in 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE