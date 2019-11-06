World Briefs: Malaysia still a transit stop for terrorists

Malaysia still a transit stop for terrorists

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has remained a transit point for terrorists as those coming from most Middle Eastern countries and several African nations do not require a visa, says counterterrorism chief Ayob Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ayob said the ability to enter Malaysia quickly without first applying for a visa has made it the first choice of foreign terrorist fighters. Since 2013, Malaysia has arrested 38 foreign terrorists. Some were prosecuted while others were deported, he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

US files paperwork to pull out of Paris accord

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration said it has filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate change.

Monday's move comes as scientists and many world governments are urging rapid action to avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

Once it exits, the US - the top historic greenhouse gas emitter and leading oil and gas producer - will become the only country outside the accord.

REUTERS

Women, kids burned alive in Mexico attack

MEXICO CITY • Assailants have killed at least seven members of a Mormon family in northern Mexico, national media reported yesterday. The attackers burned alive a woman and her children in a brutal assault that highlighted the growing danger posed by organised-crime groups.

The daily Reforma reported that the victims included three women and four children - all part of a community of dual US-Mexican citizens.

Another publication, El Universal, cited relatives as saying that a dozen family members were killed.

The attack occurred on Monday, when two of the women were driving a group of children from Bavispe, in Sonora state.

WASHINGTON POST

Facebook on alert ahead of Taiwan polls

TAIPEI • Facebook vowed yesterday to step up monitoring for any attempt to use its platform to meddle in Taiwan's elections as the island's authorities say they face growing interference from China. Taiwan will elect a new president and Parliament on Jan 11, and relations with the mainland are dominating the campaign.

President Tsai Ing-wen and her party have accused Beijing of attempting to influence the elections by spreading disinformation via social media. Facebook said yesterday it would establish a regional election centre in Singapore in the final weeks before Taiwan's vote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE