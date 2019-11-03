World Briefs: HK-listed Fosun buys Thomas Cook brand

HK-listed Fosun buys Thomas Cook brand

BEIJING • Chinese conglomerate Fosun has snapped up the Thomas Cook brand for US$14.2 million (S$19.3 million), weeks after the renowned British travel group went bust and left hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers stranded abroad.

Thomas Cook's demise in September also sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide. Hong Kong-listed Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook and also owns France-based resort giant Club Med, had backed out of an 11th-hour deal to keep the debt-plagued company afloat.

Thai cave in rescue saga reopens to visitors

BANGKOK • Thailand has reopened the cave where 12 young footballers and their coach were trapped last year in a saga that captivated the world.

The Tham Luang cave was closed to visitors after members of the Wild Boars football team were rescued alive, following nearly three weeks inside the grotto's waterlogged corridors.

But the world-famous cave in northern Chiang Rai province was reopened on Friday, drawing some 2,000 tourists in a single day.

Uber driver in Lebanon gets death for murder

BEIRUT • A Lebanese court sentenced an Uber driver to death on Friday for the murder of British embassy worker Rebecca Dykes in December 2017, state news agency NNA said.

The driver, Tariq Houshieh, confessed to raping and strangling 30-year-old Ms Dykes, who worked at the embassy in Lebanon for Britain's Department for International Development.

The British embassy said it hoped the court's decision would "provide a degree of closure" for those close to Ms Dykes.

