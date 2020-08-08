World Briefs: 2 activists in Thai youth protests held

2 activists in Thai youth protests held

BANGKOK • Thai police yesterday detained two activists in the first arrests against an increasingly bold movement of young protesters calling for democracy and challenging a controversial law that protects the monarchy.

In recent weeks, near daily rallies have been held at universities and town halls across the country to denounce the military-aligned government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kashmir lower-level leaders moved to safety

SRINAGAR • India has moved village and municipality leaders, mostly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, to secure locations in Kashmir after a spate of militant attacks, police and two security officials said yesterday.

Separatists fighting Indian rule in the disputed region have in recent weeks stepped up attacks on lower-level politicians, many of whom do not have personal security guards.

REUTERS

Rhino poaching down 63% in Namibia

WINDHOEK • Rhino poaching fell 63 per cent year on year in Namibia, the Ministry of Environment said yesterday, citing intensified intelligence operations by the authorities and tougher sentences and fines for poachers.

Elephant poaching, which takes place to a lesser extent, also decreased, with two incidents reported this year compared with 13 last year, the ministry said.

REUTERS