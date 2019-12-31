Worker dies in Melaka meat machine accident

KUALA LUMPUR • A Nepalese worker was killed yesterday after he fell into a meat grinding machine in Malaysia's Melaka state, an official confirmed.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department operations management head Zulkhairani Ramli told Agence France-Presse that the 47-year-old man was working at a meat processing factory near Masjid Tanah when the incident occurred.

Local media reports said the worker was 22 years old.

"The victim was doing maintenance with three other workers when suddenly the machine was turned on," he said. "The machine caught him at his waist. Because of his injuries, he died on the spot."

Mr Zulkhairani said the authorities took about 30 minutes to extricate the man's body from the machine and that officials were still investigating the matter.

Pictures of the dead man published by local media showed him placed on a stretcher, with blood around the right side of his waist staining his yellow jersey.

The meat grinding machine shown in the online pictures is taller than a regular man.

Malaysia hosts nearly two million registered foreign workers who flock to the South-east Asian nation in search of better work prospects and higher pay than in their native countries.

State news agency Bernama reported that there are around 360,000 Nepalese workers in Malaysia, with most of them doing security, construction and hospitality jobs.

Last year, The Kathmandu Post - citing data from Nepal's embassy in Malaysia - said 322 Nepalese workers died in Malaysia last year through suicide, disease, accidents and other factors.

The Nepali Embassy in Malaysia could not be reached for immediate comment.

