Work starts on JB-S'pore rapid transit project

JOHOR BARU • Malaysian officials yesterday held a ground-breaking ceremony for the Rapid Transit System Link (RTS) project linking Johor Baru and Singapore at the Bukit Chagar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine site.

Witnessing the ceremony online were Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad and state secretary Azmi Rohani, who were at Istana Bukit Serene.

Also witnessing the ceremony online was Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong.

Present at the site were Transport Ministry secretary-general Isham Ishak and MRT Corp chief executive officer Mohd Zarif Hashim.

The ceremony marks the start of the construction for the mega project, which covers 4km and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Once finished, the journey between the Bukit Chagar station and the Woodlands North station in Singapore will take only five minutes.

The RTS will be able to ferry up to 288,000 people each day.

Those commuting via the RTS Link will require immigration clearance only at the point of departure, which would either be Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru or Woodlands in Singapore.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK