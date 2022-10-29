Wooing Malaysia’s young voters

Six years ago, a bunch of students decided over Skype calls to campaign “for fun” to get the voting age in Malaysia lowered from 21 to 18.

The “Undi 18” (Vote 18) campaign, which started with petitions, forums and lobbying on social media and with politicians, soon gained traction, especially after the change of government in 2018 as Pakatan Harapan (PH) had taken up the reform as part of its election manifesto.

In 2019, a constitutional amendment required to lower the voting age gained unanimous support in Parliament, paving the way for one of the most significant changes in Malaysia’s democracy.

READ MORE HERE

We want better jobs and clean leaders: Malaysia’s rural youth