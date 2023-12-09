Woman’s body found encased in cement in house: Malaysia police say victim is an Indian national

KLANG - A woman whose body was found encased in cement inside a bathroom in a house in Selangor has been identified as an Indian national.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the victim was in her 30s and measured 160cm tall.

“We are getting further details from the Indian Embassy and will contact the victim’s family.

“She was the girlfriend of a man who was the previous tenant of the house,” he said on Dec 9.

Mr Hussein said the main suspect is an Indian national, who is one of two suspects wanted by police in the investigation into the murder of the woman.

“We are seeking the assistance of the Indian Embassy and Indian police to track down and arrest the suspects,” he said.

Mr Hussein said that the police have contacted 10 witnesses to assist with the investigation.

“We hope, with the new developments, the case could be completed soon,” he said.

He also said that police obtained a sketch of the victim based on witnesses’ statements.

“We urge those with information about the victim or knew her to contact the nearest police station,” he said.

Police previously detained a 53-year-old foreign man and tracked down two other foreigners in connection with the death of the woman in a house in Kampung Pendamar, Klang.