Woman assaulted after mistaking attacker's car for her Grab ride

JOHOR BARU • Malaysian police have nabbed a Pakistani man for sexually attacking a woman in Johor who got into his car after mistaking it for the Grab ride she had booked.

The incident took place late on Monday night when the 23-year-old woman booked a trip using the ride-hailing app, the New Straits Times (NST) reported yesterday.

"The victim booked a ride from Jalan Yahya Awal to go to Larkin. After receiving a notification from the Grab driver, she straight away got into the car at the pick-up location without checking its registration number," said Johor Baru south police chief Shahurinain Jais.

"The suspect was circling in the same area so the victim told him off before the suspect stopped his car at the crime scene," Assistant Commissioner Shahurinain was quoted as saying, adding that the driver then moved to the back seat and slapped the victim. After putting up a strong struggle and kicking her assailant, the woman got out of the car but fell into a bush, where she was pinned down by the man, China Press reported.

After the man left, the woman hailed another Grab car, which took her to the Larkin Police Station, where she lodged a report. The woman could not provide the attacker's car licence plate number but the police were able to identify it through closed-circuit television.

The 31-year-old suspect, who tested negative for drugs, was arrested the next day and admitted his involvement. He has been remanded until Monday.