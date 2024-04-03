With wary eye, China courts Indonesia’s incoming leader Prabowo

JAKARTA – Soon after Indonesia’s incoming leader Prabowo Subianto won the February presidential election, the Chinese embassy in Jakarta sent him a cat tree and a stuffed toy for his beloved pet Bobby, according to the cat’s official Instagram page.

It was part of a concerted charm offensive by China, the second-largest investor in Indonesia behind neighbour Singapore.

Days after Mr Prabowo claimed victory in the election, China’s ambassador to Indonesia came to his home to congratulate him. And this week, Mr Prabowo travelled to Beijing at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Analysts say China is courting Mr Prabowo to ensure the continuation of outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s policies, which include a strong economic relationship with Beijing and very few irritants.

But analysts say although Mr Prabowo is expected to continue Mr Widodo’s policies, he might be more unpredictable and explosive if Indonesia is dragged into geopolitical tensions, such as the simmering conflict in the South China Sea.

China lays claim to almost the entire waterway, a conduit for more than US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) in annual maritime commerce, but its claims overlap those of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, all members of Asean.

China’s relations with the Philippines have nosedived in recent months because of the South China Sea claims and Manila’s growing ties with the United States.

Mr Prabowo is expected to want to burnish his reputation as a nationalist and take a tougher stance on the South China Sea, said Professor Yohanes Sulaiman at Jenderal Achmad Yani University.

“He has always carried with him the concept of the nationalist,” he said. “That’s his trademark.”

Owing to Mr Prabowo’s stint as defence minister and a former military commander, foreign policy expert Dewi Fortuna Anwar said China may have concerns that he will prioritise security over the economy, which will be at variance with Mr Widodo’s presidency.

“He will be more unpredictable (than Jokowi),” she said.

The invitation for a president-elect to visit is unusual for China, and it shows a clear attempt at wooing South-east Asia’s largest economy, said Professor Dewi, who has been an adviser to former vice-presidents.

“China wants to ensure Mr Prabowo continues Jokowi’s policy,” Prof Dewi said. “The United States and China are jostling to make sure that Indonesia looks to them.”

‘Key partner’

Mr Prabowo, whose ministry said he went to Beijing as a defence minister and not as president-elect, said he supports closer Indonesia-China relations and “wishes to continue President Jokowi’s policy of friendship with China”.