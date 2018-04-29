Wind in their sails: Philippine crews retracing a historic journey

A Filipino crew setting sail aboard the wooden boat "Sultan Sin Sulu" from Manila Bay yesterday. Crafted from a centuries-old design, three identical wooden boats have set off from the Philippine capital for China to retrace a historic trip by a Filipino sultan and showcase longstanding maritime ties. The 29 crew members on the three vessels - two propelled by engines and the third by sail - hope to make it across the South China Sea, a near-1,000km voyage, to the eastern city of Xiamen by Wednesday. The 18m boats are replicas of a "balangay", a type of vessel used in the region as far back as 320 AD. Sultan Paduka Batara - who ruled part of what is the Philippines today - sailed to China on a balangay in 1417 to pay tribute and to trade, expedition leader Arturo Valdez said, but fell ill and died there. Spain later colonised the Philippine islands in the 16th century. Mr Valdez hopes it is a case of fourth-time lucky: winds and rough seas forced his team back on three previous attempts using similar vessels. "This boat is a replica of an ancient boat. It is not an all-weather boat. You have to fix it up. It is very vulnerable to weather and sea," he told reporters.