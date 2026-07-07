Will Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing’s Laos visit pave his way back into the ASEAN family?

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Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (right) is making state visits to countries like Laos and China to build an impression that his regime is no longer diplomatically isolated.

BANGKOK – Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing’s recent state visit to Laos, his third state visit in two months, is part of efforts to give the impression that the country is no longer diplomatically isolated, analysts said.

A visit to Laos, an ASEAN member state, also underlines a shift among some of the grouping’s members towards more engagement with Myanmar, they added.

Although also an ASEAN member, Myanmar since its military coup in February 2021 has faced political and diplomatic restrictions from the grouping.

Min Aung Hlaing paid a three-day visit to Laos from July 3 to 5, to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two neighbours.

Said Richard Horsey, a senior Asia adviser at the Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think-tank: “Each visit helps reinforce the impression that the regime is no longer diplomatically isolated.

“Laos is highly significant because it is an ASEAN member, and the invitation signals a decisive break with the ASEAN consensus to limit high-level engagements (with the Myanmar regime).”

Min Aung Hlaing took power in the 2021 coup. ASEAN in April that year laid out a Five-Point Consensus (5PC) peace plan that includes ending the violence and providing humanitarian access. It has blocked Min Aung Hlaing, as well as other top political leaders of the regime, from attending meetings as he has not fully implemented the conditions.

Since the coup, Myanmar has been treated as a pariah state with many countries worldwide isolating the regime leader and Western states imposing several rounds of sanctions against the regime.

But Min Aung Hlaing has found alternative routes to gain legitimacy as Myanmar’s leader. In April, the 69-year-old became Myanmar’s president after holding a carefully managed general election, which many described as fraudulent, and engineered his way to the top post.

Before his Laos trip, the Myanmar leader had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a state visit in May to India and Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit to China in June.

Phyo Win Latt, a historian of Myanmar, said of Min Aung Hliang: “He is trying to normalise the post-coup political order. The Laos trip also signals to ASEAN that the regime is not isolated in the region.”

“It tests whether member states are prepared to move from non-recognition to practical engagement. If Laos receives him without incurring serious political costs, it sets a precedent,” Phyo Win Latt said.

Beyond the region, Min Aung Hlaing is also engaging with authoritarian states like Belarus in eastern Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited his Myanmar counterpart on July 2 in Naypyitaw. Analysts believe that trips to Belarus and Russia may soon be on the cards for Min Aung Hlaing as he continues to build up his reputation as the rightful leader of Myanmar.

Why Laos

As for the Myanmar leader’s choice of Laos as the first ASEAN state to visit, rather than Thailand, which has long advocated engagement with Myanmar, analysts offered some reasons.

“Laos is a significant stop in this sequence: It sits close to China and plays a central role in the Laos-China-Mekong cooperation framework, making it strategically useful for Min Aung Hlaing’s recognition drive,” said Amara Thiha, a non-resident fellow at the Stimson Center, an American think-tank.

Other analysts see Laos as a safe option for the Myanmar leader.

Laos and Myanmar are seen to be like-minded as Vientiane is known for its authoritarian system , and therefore will not call out Min Aung Hlaing for issues like human rights violations, atrocities against citizens or demand that political prisoners be released, observers said.

“That makes it an easier entry point for regional normalisation,” says historian Phyo Win Latt.

A state visit to the Thai kingdom may not be appropriate for Min Aung Hlaing now as both nations still have many sensitive bilateral issues to resolve, such as the influx of Myanmar refugees in Thailand, stray ammunition from the civil war in Myanmar flying across the border, and the Thai opposition’s strong rejection of the junta regime.

“Laos, by contrast, allows the regime to claim ASEAN engagement without (it) immediately walking into the most politically charged bilateral arena,” says Phyo Win Latt.

No ASEAN, no problem?

The Laos visit allowed Min Aung Hlaing to gauge ASEAN’s response as he deals with member states individually.

So far, ASEAN as a grouping has not officially recognised Myanmar’s election results. The military-linked Union Solidarity and Development Party secured a comfortable win as the popular National League for Democracy party of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was dissolved and could not take part in the polls.

But member states like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Laos have all sent their top diplomats to visit Naypyitaw and meet Min Aung Hlaing after he took office as president. Cambodia and Vietnam have also sent their respective foreign ministry delegations to Myanmar after the elections.

Min Aung Hlaing has been trying to win over individual ASEAN member states by engaging bilaterally with some of them and convincing them to recognise the political development he has orchestrated.

ASEAN has remained divided on how to deal with Min Aung Hlaing, with some members favouring his return to the regional family talks. Others insist he needs to show progress in implementing the peace plan.

“ASEAN’s Myanmar policy has been trapped between two failures: the failure of isolation to change the regime’s behaviour, and the failure of engagement to produce meaningful concessions,” says historian Phyo Win Latt.

“As the crisis drags on, the temptation will be to normalise the regime in the name of ‘practical solutions’,” he adds.

That is exactly what Min Aung Hlaing is hoping for as he seeks recognition and legitimacy as Myanmar President, analysts said.

“ASEAN’s centre of gravity has certainly shifted towards greater engagement with the regime, and normalisation looks inevitable,” says Horsey of the Crisis Group.

“ASEAN should not allow renormalisation to occur by default or abandon the Five-Point Consensus without demonstrable progress. But invitations such as the Laos state visit erode the bloc’s unity and make it harder for other leaders to insist on a principled approach.”

During Min Aung Hlaing’s Laos visit, both sides signed a joint agreement to carry out a feasibility study for hydropower projects along the Mekong River on their shared border, Myanmar media reported.

The topic of ASEAN’s relations also came up.

Myanmar state media reported that both countries discussed their ties in the context of the South-east Asian grouping, how to maintain regional collaboration in existing frameworks, and how Myanmar’s close cooperation has benefited ASEAN .

State media also cited how Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith reportedly said he believed the Myanmar government led by Min Aung Hlaing would achieve normal engagement with ASEAN in the near future.

Observers cannot say if the ASEAN leaders will be ready or willing to have Min Aung Hlaing back at the November leaders’ summit. But a seat back at the ASEAN table would be a win for him.

“The regime understands the symbolic value of a seat at the ASEAN leaders’ summit. It would signal that the coup regime has survived diplomatic punishment and that the post-election order is being gradually accepted,” says Phyo Win Latt.

However, this will come at the expense of the regional grouping’s credibility and image and a significant blow to Myanmar’s 55 million citizens, according to observers.

“For Myanmar people, that would be a bitter outcome: ASEAN may end up rewarding the regime not because it has restored peace or democracy, but because the region has grown tired of the crisis,” Phyo Win Latt says.