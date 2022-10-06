All eyes on whether Malaysia Parliament will be dissolved as PM meets King for weekly briefing

PUTRAJAYA - At 4pm on Thursday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, an event that the whole country will be watching with bated breath.

It is actually touted as Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri's weekly briefing for the King before the Cabinet meeting and the tabling of Budget 2023 on Friday.

However, it could turn out to be much more than that.

The Prime Minister could seek the dissolution of Parliament, and there is even talk that it might be immediate, with the Budget not being tabled at all.

No wonder then that the audience at Istana Negara will be one of the most closely watched political events since Ismail Sabri took over as Prime Minister in August last year.

Over the past few days, talk has been rife that the Budget will not be tabled, defusing the Opposition's allegations that the Budget would be tabled just before dissolution, turning it into Barisan Nasional's manifesto.

It has happened before.

In 1999, Parliament was dissolved immediately after the Budget was tabled.

According to some reports, a dissolution just before Budget Day would allow GE15 to be held earlier to prevent it from coinciding with the monsoon season, which is expected to begin mid-November.

However, other sources said the tabling of the Budget is on track "for now".

"As of today, it is still on, as far as we are concerned. But it also depends on the outcome of the Prime Minister's meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who will have the final say when it comes to dissolution," a source said.

Government sources also said preparations to table the Budget are going to plan - for now.

But anything could happen in the next day or two.