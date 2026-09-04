Wildfires creep towards Indonesia’s new capital, prompting calls for action

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Firefighters trying to extinguish a wildfire in Suharto Hill forest park in North Penajam Paser, Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province.

JAKARTA – Wildfires have begun spreading near Indonesia’s new capital that is under construction, prompting project officials to urge the disaster mitigation agency to carry out cloud-seeding and water-bombing operations.

Indonesia has intensified efforts to contain haze in six provinces hit the hardest by forest and land fires on Borneo and Sumatra islands, which so far have affected 73,311ha.

Wildfires have been raging in a number of spots on Borneo island, but the eastern part, where new capital Nusantara is located, has been relatively safe in the weeks since the fires began to worsen with the onset of the dry season in July.

Now, however, fires have spread to some areas around the capital, prompting the request for action from the authority overseeing the project, said Agus Riyanto, director for emergency response at the disaster mitigation agency.

Disaster response and mitigation teams in Indonesia are facing the most challenging dry season in a decade, exacerbated by a “super El Nino” phenomenon.

The biggest of the fires in the new capital territory, Agus said, was at a forest park at Bukit Suharto, or Suharto Hill, named after the former president, where around 300ha of land has been scorched.

Bukit Suharto is around 50km from the city centre, which houses a number of major projects built over the last few years for the new capital.

In total, fires had burned around 400ha surrounding Nusantara as at Sept 2.

President Prabowo Subianto’s predecessor, Joko Widodo, announced a plan to build the US$32 billion (S$40 billion) Nusantara capital city project in 2019 to replace Jakarta, on the island of Java, which faces chronic congestion, floods and land subsidence.

But the project has faced delays and budget cuts since Prabowo took office in 2024.

Wisnubroto Sarosa, an urban and planning expert, said Nusantara is not an ideal location for the new capital as it is surrounded by forests and has limited water supplies, though the fire risk is less than in the western and central provinces of the island, which Indonesia shares with Malaysia and Brunei.

Indonesia has 53 aircraft currently carrying out water bombing and seeding activities. Japan has also sent aircraft and personnel to assist, the authorities said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a helicopter would be sent from neighbouring South Kalimantan to carry out water bombing around Nusantara.

Clouds in the area were still insufficient for seeding, but the disaster agency would carry it out when it was possible, Agus said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Muslims gathered in front of the state palace in Nusantara to perform “Istisqo” prayers on Sept 4, asking for rain.

“We must seek God’s forgiveness and, if it’s granted, Allah will send abundant rain,” said Rusdi Abdullah, the preacher. REUTERS