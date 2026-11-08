Wild elephant threat forces 11 schools to close in Aceh
- Eleven schools in six Aceh villages shifted to remote learning after wild elephants kept entering the area. Officials said the move protects students and teachers until it is safe to return.
- The elephants have damaged houses and crops, and at least 15 residents have taken shelter. Locals urged stronger action, saying the conflict is disrupting farming and daily life.
- Bener Meriah plans a multi-agency task force with BKSDA, WWF, the military and police. Officials blame habitat loss and floods, while IUCN lists Sumatran elephants as critically endangered.
AI generated
JAKARTA – Eleven schools in six villages in Bener Meriah regency, Aceh, have shifted to remote learning after wild elephants repeatedly roamed the area over the past week, raising safety concerns for students and residents.
The temporary measure took effect on Nov 5 and will remain in place until conditions are considered safe for students and teachers to return to classrooms.