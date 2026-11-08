Wild elephant threat forces 11 schools to close in Aceh

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At least four wild elephants have been spotted near a village since October.

JAKARTA – Eleven schools in six villages in Bener Meriah regency, Aceh, have shifted to remote learning after wild elephants repeatedly roamed the area over the past week, raising safety concerns for students and residents.

The temporary measure took effect on Nov 5 and will remain in place until conditions are considered safe for students and teachers to return to classrooms.