Widespread electricity blackouts across Myanmar: Residents

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Electricity supply was cut in many parts of Myanmar on Friday (March 5) but it was not known why.

Residents of cities from Myitkyina in the north, to the capital Naypyitaw, the biggest city of Yangon, and Mawlamyine in the south reported the power going off in the early afternoon.

“It happened because of a system breakdown. We didn’t cut the power. It’ll be back in the evening,” said a utility official in Yangon.

The power cut came after weeks of protests over a Feb 1 military coup that has included a civil disobedience campaign of strikes by many state workers that has disrupted daily life.

This story is developing.