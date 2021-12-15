Widening US sanctions make it harder to invest in Myanmar, but will not change much

BANGKOK - Top United States diplomat Antony Blinken visited Indonesia and Malaysia this week after Washington announced sanctions on another list of military-linked entities and individuals in Myanmar.

Few expect the sanctions declared on Dec 10 to change the status quo in Myanmar's political crisis. But the growing list of targeted entities - and the threat of more - is narrowing the space for international corporations to invest in Myanmar, say consultants. Such concerns will also hang over companies in Singapore, from which many multinational companies invest in Myanmar.