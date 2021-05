Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last night sought to explain why his government has not imposed a more stringent movement control order (MCO) to clamp down on fast-spreading Covid-19 cases. A stricter version of the MCO, imposed in March last year, almost led to the collapse of the economy, Mr Muhyiddin said.

