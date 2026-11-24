News analysis
Why ASEAN has struggled to tackle haze, and what a new task force could change
- ASEAN has long tracked haze fires, but it still struggles with identifying the companies responsible, gathering evidence across borders and taking legal action.
- Singapore PM Lawrence Wong has proposed widening the Singapore-Indonesia haze task force into an ASEAN platform to share evidence, ownership data and investigation details.
- Experts say success depends on stronger cooperation between governments and a focus on preventive measures.
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JAKARTA – ASEAN should not wait for consensus to tackle transboundary haze, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said, backing Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s proposal to expand Singapore-Indonesia cooperation regionally.
Warning that forest fires and haze could not wait for regional agreements to take effect, Kao urged countries to press ahead with cooperation. “We should not wait for all 11 ASEAN member states to come together, and then we start to implement,” he told The Straits Times on Nov 23. “Then we’ll be too late for some of the issues.”