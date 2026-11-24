While satellite technology has made it easier to detect fires, authorities still need to verify the information and determine who should act on it.

JAKARTA – ASEAN should not wait for consensus to tackle transboundary haze, Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said, backing Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s proposal to expand Singapore-Indonesia cooperation regionally.

Warning that forest fires and haze could not wait for regional agreements to take effect, Kao urged countries to press ahead with cooperation. “We should not wait for all 11 ASEAN member states to come together, and then we start to implement,” he told The Straits Times on Nov 23. “Then we’ll be too late for some of the issues.”