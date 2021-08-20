WHO urges Jakarta to act as mobility in some areas returns to pre-virus levels

JAKARTA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged Indonesia to take action to stem transmission of the coronavirus, following new data showing that mobility for retail and recreation has reached pre-pandemic levels in some key regions.

Indonesia, which last month became the epicentre of Asia's coronavirus outbreak, has social mobility restrictions in place that currently allow malls and restaurants in designated areas to operate at 25 per cent of capacity.

The WHO's latest situation report highlighted "a notable increase in community mobility in retail and recreation" in the provinces of Banten, West Java and Central Java, collectively home to about 97 million people. Retail and recreation spaces refer to restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, libraries, museums and theme parks.

Based on Google data from the second week of August, the WHO said, mobility reached levels not seen since February last year.

Driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, daily coronavirus cases in Indonesia hit more than 56,000 last month, with hospitals on the most populous island of Java short on beds and oxygen and inundated with patients.

Daily cases have dropped significantly to about 15,000 on Wednesday, but testing rates have also fallen and the positivity rate and death toll remained stayed stubbornly high.

Public health experts have expressed concern over the spread of Delta in outlying areas with fragile healthcare capacities.

