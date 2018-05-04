What's Next: May 4, 2018

Indonesia hosts naval exercise

Indonesia will officially launch the biennial Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo today, with 43 countries and over 4,000 seamen taking part in this year's edition. The exercise will be hosted till next Wednesday in Lombok island and nearby waters with a focus on cooperation during disasters and humanitarian crises.

Forum on Belt and Road Initiative

China's Belt and Road Initiative and getting Singapore firms ready for it will be among the key issues discussed at a forum today at the Resorts World Convention Centre. The aim is to equip Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprise owners with skill sets to better navigate new markets and cultures. Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth, will be the event's guest of honour.

Release of US labour market report

The United States labour market report for April will be released today, with UOB Research forecasting the creation of some 250,000 non-farm payrolls during the month, up from 103,000 in March.This is a more optimistic prediction compared with a Bloomberg consensus forecast of 195,000 jobs.

UOB Research reckons that the US unemployment rate may ease further to 4 per cent, from 4.1 per cent.