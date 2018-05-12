What's Next: May 12, 2018

Timor-Leste holds second polls in a year

Timor-Leste will hold its general election today, the second in less than a year after a months-long political impasse saw the 65-member Parliament dissolved in January.

Providing jobs for the enormous amount of young people and reining in public spending - especially on large infrastructure projects - will be key tasks for the new government, analysts say.

Iraqis to vote in key elections

Iraq holds key parliamentary elections today, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

ISIS has threatened to target the elections, but the run-up to the vote has seen a lull in violence across the country.

Hari Raya light-up kicks off

From today, more than 50 light installations will illuminate a 2.25km stretch of Sims Avenue, Geylang Road and Changi Road in the annual Hari Raya light-up.

The lights will stay on until June 30, and will coincide with the opening of the popular Geylang Serai bazaar. About 800 stalls will sell goods such as traditional costumes and street foods such as vadai and Ramly burger.