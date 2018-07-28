What's Next: July 28, 2018

Hun Sen likely to win big in polls

Cambodia goes to the polls tomorrow, but without a serious opposition on the ballot sheet, Mr Hun Sen is poised to win big and extend his 33-year stay as prime minister.

The only serious opposition, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved by the Supreme Court last November and its parliamentary seats were redistributed.

Typhoon Jongdari headed for Japan

Typhoon Jongdari - meaning "skylark" in Korean - will draw its closest to Japan's largest main island of Honshu late today or early tomorrow, after pelting the outlying Japanese islands with intense rain yesterday.

The heaviest rains are likely to hit the region around Tokyo, with 300mm to 500mm of rain possible in the 24 hours to tomorrow morning.

National Reading Day

National Reading Day, a signature event of the National Reading Movement, will be held todayto encourage people to set aside some time to read.

This year, an initiative to provide children from less privileged backgrounds with reading materials is being introduced.