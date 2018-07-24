What's Next: July 24, 2018

Thai boys start journey to monkhood

Members of the Thai football team who were rescued from a cave will have their heads shaved today as a first step towards being ordained in a Buddhist ceremony this week. They will attend a robe ceremony tomorrow, before spending nine days at a monastery. One of the boys, who is Christian, will not join them.

The boys' assistant coach Ekkapol Chantawong, who has already been in the monkhood, will be ordained as a monk.

Global meet on religious freedom

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will host starting today a three-day meeting of religious leaders and rights groups to combat religious persecution.

The gathering of 80 minister-level officials from around the world will look at issues such as the conditions faced by the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and by Christians in parts of the Middle East and Africa.

Singtel to hold AGM today

Singtel will be holding its annual general meeting today.

The telco reported profits of $5.45 billion and revenue of $17.53 billion for the year ended March 31, 2018.