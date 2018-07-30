What's Next: Jul 30, 2018

Report on missing MH370

Malaysia will release today a long-awaited report on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

In May, Malaysia called off a privately funded underwater search for the aircraft, which vanished with 239 aboard en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.

First post-Mugabe polls in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe goes to the polls today in its first election since Mr Robert Mugabe was forced to resign as president last November after 37 years in power.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mr Mugabe's former ally in the ruling Zanu-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change in a landmark vote for the southern African nation.

S'pore Aviation Academy turns 60

The Singapore Aviation Academy, the training arm of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary at a dinner at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel today.

The academy has trained more than 120,000 people from over 200 countries and territories.