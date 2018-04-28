What's Next: April 28, 2018

Nomination Day for Malaysian polls

Today is Nomination Day for Malaysia's general election, with campaigning to kick off after that for an 11-day period leading up to the May 9 ballot.

Twelve nomination centres have been set up in both Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and a heavy police presence will be deployed to ensure that everything runs smoothly.

UN team to visit Bangladesh, Myanmar

A United Nations Security Council team will visit Bangladesh and Myanmar from today as the council weighs the next steps to address one of the world's worst refugee crises, stemming from the forced exodus of Rohingya Muslims. The visit kicks off in the camps of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh, where ambassadors will meet refugees to hear their accounts of killings, rape and torching of their villages by Myanmar's military and Buddhist militias.

Festival to help S'poreans be tech-ready

The Tech4Community Festival will be held today, with more than 250 volunteers from 20 companies providing technology coaching.

The event, which is organised by SGTech in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority, hopes to help Singaporeans prepare for the digital future.