What's Next: April 26, 2018

Boracay closed to visitors from today

The Philippine tourist island of Boracay will be closed to outsiders starting today for six months to undergo a process of clean-up, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.

Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 3km of the island.

A*Star's annual talent search

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) will be holding the 12th edition of its annual talent search today. Some 612 students from various secondary and tertiary institutions are taking part this year.

Agilent's new global solution centre

Agilent Technologies is holding an official opening of its new Global Solution Development Centre in Singapore today.

The new facility is part of Agilent's five-year expansion plan for Singapore announced last year.