What's next after fuel hike in Indonesia?

JAKARTA - Indonesia is bracing for protests this week after the government raised fuel prices by more than 30 per cent to curb soaring subsidies, as higher costs hit households and small businesses across the archipelago.

Tens of thousands of workers are set to demonstrate in Jakarta on Tuesday, with trade unions saying the fuel price increase will diminish purchasing power at a time when wages are stagnant and inflation is soaring.

President Joko Widodo held off the announcement for weeks while small-scale protests erupted.

The government finally bit the bullet on Saturday and raised subsidised fuel prices with Mr Widodo saying the move was the "last option" available for his administration.

Why is Indonesia raising fuel prices?

Indonesia wants to cut its ballooning subsidies. But even with retail price hikes, energy subsidies are still going to increase by 137 trillion rupiah to 151 trillion rupiah (S$13 billion to S$14 billion), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at the Saturday briefing.

It is unclear how the government will raise the additional funds, which comes on top of this year's budget of a record 500 trillion rupiah in energy subsidies set to run out by October.

Mr Widodo has said that to keep giving out subsidies is unsustainable and on Saturday he argued for a price hike, saying more than 70 per cent of fuel subsidies are used by wealthier people who own cars.

How will this affect the economy and budget?

The fuel price hike would worsen food and energy inflation in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine. And it will upend plans to bring inflation down below 4 per cent next year with economists already forecasting that higher fuel prices could push inflation past 7 per cent this year.

This situation could force the central bank - which last month unexpectedly raised borrowing costs for the first time since 2018 - to impose more rate hikes and slow economic growth.

For the government, it wants to consolidate its finances and bring the deficit under the legal limit of 3 per cent of gross domestic product in 2023.

Who will be affected the most?

The move will squeeze the finances of the lower and middle income households.

They're already dealing with rising inflation, which jumped the most in seven years in July and stayed elevated in August.

Trade unions have argued that inflation is eating into wages that have remained stagnant for years while Indonesia raised the average minimum wage by 1.09 per cent for this year.

To avert a fallout from the fuel price hike, Indonesia is giving an additional 24.17 trillion rupiah aid package with more than 20 million families receiving monthly cash handouts.