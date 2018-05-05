What's News: May 5, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Fighting protectionism

Foreign ministers and central bank governors of Asean and three East Asian partner countries have vowed to push back against protectionism that could derail the global economic recovery. The Asean+3 grouping includes the 10 South-east Asian economies as well as China, Japan and South Korea.

TOP OF THE NEWS

US-China trade talks drag on

The US and China have reached a consensus on some issues in their trade dispute and will continue negotiations on outstanding areas. A US delegation reportedly gave a long list of demands to a Chinese team ahead of talks that ended yesterday, but some analysts warn that the negotiations could be protracted.



British Prime Minister Theresa May with supporters in London after local elections yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

May avoids London wipeout

British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has avoided a wipeout in local elections in London and eked out gains in Brexit-supporting regions, with two-thirds of results declared, denting the opposition Labour Party's hopes of a big win. The overall tally was due to be out at 3am today Singapore time.

WORLD

US warning over S. China Sea

The US has warned of near-term and long-term consequences over China's move to install anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three man-made outposts in the South China Sea. The Philippines, a close US ally now pursuing closer ties with historic rival China, said it would explore all diplomatic means to address the issue.

OPINION

Asean, EU must work together

In these uncertain times, Asean and the European Union will gain from forging closer ties that are already built on shared values and ideals, says Professor Tommy Koh.

HOME

Filo to launch ride-hailing app

Local start-up Filo Technologies plans to launch its private-hire car booking services within the next two weeks. Filo founder Jason Tan said fares will be lower than those for taxis and comparable with other services. Fares will also fluctuate based on demand and supply.

HOME

Suspended lawyer relieved

Lawyer Edmund Wong felt relieved and remorseful when he learnt about his five-year suspension. The Court of Three Judges had considered whether he was fit to practise law after he subjected a molestation victim to an offensive line of questioning in 2015.

BUSINESS

Resurgence of US dollar

The Singdollar's steady gains against the greenback over recent months have been eroded by the United States dollar's resurgence on the back of positive economic data.

The end result is that the Singdollar is more or less back to where it was against the US dollar at the start of the year, which is $1.3337.

SPORT

Wenger defends Ozil after loss

Arsene Wenger was left devastated by Arsenal's failure to make the Europa League final after a 1-0 semi-final second-leg defeat by Atletico Madrid on Thursday, but he made a staunch defence of midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown criticised Ozil's performance and said the German was "not fit to wear the shirt".



PHOTO: CRAFTSMEN



LIFE

S'pore designs shine in Milan

From turtle-shaped poufs to an exhibition of pieces by Singapore and Kyoto students inspired by each other's city, some 10 Singapore-based designers made a splash at Milan Design Week last month with a varied range of offerings.

INTERACTIVE

Party manifestos

Campaigning is in full swing for Malaysia's 14th general election. Here's a look at the key pledges made by the main parties and coalitions. str.sg/oNq9

VIDEO

Heat injury

Watch out for the signs of heatstroke, and know what to do when it occurs. str.sg/oNwu