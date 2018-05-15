What's News: May 15, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Family mounts suicide attack

A family staged a suicide attack on the police headquarters in Surabaya yesterday, a day after another family blew themselves up at three churches in the Indonesian city. Ten people were injured in yesterday's attack. Police said both families were acting under the instructions of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Meritocracy, Singapore style

Meritocracy is not a perfect system and Singapore needs to develop its own brand of meritocracy to ensure nobody is left behind, said Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli. Speaking during the debate on the President's Address, he warned against the consequences of rising social inequality.

WORLD

S'pore firm delays space plan

Unexpected strong winds have forced a Singapore company to postpone plans to launch the first Singaporean astronaut into space. The mission by technology firm In.Genius is now unlikely to proceed until next April.

WORLD

More Muslims pass elite exam

Muslims in India made up more than 5 per cent of successful candidates in last year's tough exam for federal government bureaucrats, the best result to date for the minority. About half of those who made the cut were sponsored by a charity working to boost Muslim representation in top government jobs.

OPINION

See human capital holistically

Thinking of human capital in income and productivity terms is reductive. We need a more holistic approach that puts the "human" back into human capital, say TC Capital president Ravi Chidambaram and academic Parag Khanna.

HOME

Rise in workplace deaths

So far this year, 11 workplace deaths have been recorded - an increase from the eight fatalities in the same period last year from January to May 13. Six of the cases this year occurred at construction sites, with three of these involving workers falling to their deaths from a height, said the Ministry of Manpower.

HOME

500 dogs hit by bad case of flu

A canine influenza outbreak has hit shelters in Pasir Ris Farmway, affecting more than 500 dogs. At least six shelters are in "lock-downs" as veterinarians fear that the animals have no immunity against the new strain of the disease.

BUSINESS

Getting set for EU data rules

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro is preparing for the roll-out of stricter privacy laws in Britain, where it runs a fleet of 7,900 taxis. For instance, it will have to erase the personal data of customers who ask them to do so, among other rules, when Europe's General Data Protection Regulation takes effect on May 25.

SPORT

Muncherji gets back on track

United States-based sprinter Zubin Muncherji clocked 47.02sec to set a new national men's 400m record in Indiana. He has met the qualifying standard for August's Asian Games, although final selection is subject to approval by the Singapore National Olympic Council.

LIFE

Smaller turnout at arts fest

The Singapore International Festival of Arts 2018 closed last Saturday with a reported 55,000 attending events - only 25 per cent of last year's viewers. But reasons may be a shorter, leaner festival and the fact that this year, organisers did not include the data of those who caught the festival's Facebook Live video streams.

What it should have been

In Sunday's Insight article, "Reducing inequality: A level playing field is no walk in the park", Mr Roy Quek was quoted as saying: "If Nanyang Primary School moved to a more diverse neighbourhood with cheaper property prices, for example, it will be able to admit more students who ballot in by proximity."

The quote was wrongly attributed to him. We are sorry for the error.

