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What the mass purge of Indonesia-linked YouTube channels says about its political discourse

An analysis found that 99% of Indonesia-linked YouTube channel removals over the past five years occurred after September 2025, nearly a year into President Prabowo Subianto’s term.

JAKARTA – Indonesia has sought answers from Google over its removal of thousands of YouTube channels linked to the country, including those promoting the government, with the technology giant reportedly acknowledging that its findings lacked sufficient explanation.

The Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry said on Nov 20 that Google and YouTube representatives had conceded during a meeting the previous day that the company’s report lacked supporting details and could be misinterpreted.

“In a meeting with the Ministry of Communication and Digital on November 19, 2026, representatives from Google Indonesia and YouTube Southeast Asia acknowledged that the Q3 2026 security bulletin dated October 30, 2026, did not provide sufficient supporting explanations, making it vulnerable to misinterpretation,” the ministry said.

The ministry added in a statement on its website that it had requested a written explanation of how the channels were identified and removed, including the methods used to detect coordinated activity and whether the operators were based in Indonesia or overseas.

In an earlier statement on Nov 19, the ministry had questioned Google’s failure to specify which accounts were affected, what violations had occurred or how the campaigns were linked to Indonesia.

“Any content moderation action, especially on such a large scale, must be carried out in a manner that is transparent, accountable, proportionate and fair,” it said.

The friction mirrors broader domestic anxieties over online political discourse, amid reports of intimidation against critical voices.

In recent weeks, social media users have reported being visited at home, receiving warnings or facing pressure to remove politically sensitive posts, raising concerns about whether Indonesians are becoming more cautious about expressing their views.

Yet criticism of the government remains widespread online, social media researchers said, even as the risks of speaking out appear to be rising.

In its latest quarterly Influence Operations Bulletin published on Oct 30, Google said it had removed 19,372 YouTube channels as part of investigations into what it calls “coordinated influence operations” linked to Indonesia between July and September 2026.

The channels shared content supportive of the Indonesian government, with a campaign involving 10,134 channels removed in August also publishing material that was “critical of critics of the Indonesian government”, according to Google.

The 19,372 channels accounted for nearly half of all those removed worldwide during the period as part of the United States tech giant’s investigations into organised influence campaigns. Google did not identify who operated or financed the campaigns.

Ismail Fahmi, founder of Indonesian social media analytics platform Drone Emprit, told The Straits Times that the scale of the removals suggested that the channels were being produced in large numbers rather than reflecting spontaneous political support.

“The scale of this suggests mass production of channels, rather than organic activity by supporters,” he said.

His analysis of Google’s reports found that 27,516 Indonesia-linked YouTube channels had been removed over the five years to September 2026. In addition, 99 per cent of those removals happened after September 2025, nearly a year after President Prabowo Subianto took office in October 2024.

Scrutiny over political buzzers

The findings have renewed scrutiny of political “buzzers”, a local term commonly used in Indonesia for social media campaigners who amplify particular narratives or seek to influence online conversations.

Such networks have long been part of Indonesia’s political landscape, particularly during elections, when supporters of rival candidates have used social media to promote their preferred leaders and challenge opponents.

The latest findings did not establish whether the removed channels were connected to existing buzzer networks or who was directing their activities, but they highlighted the scale of organised efforts to shape political debate online.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto himself has often complained about the prevalence of buzzers criticising his administration’s flagship programmes, saying in a recent speech that they were part of an attempt to divide the country.

“At the time, we were puzzled, why were there so many attacks by buzzers every single night?” he asked on Nov 14.

“It turned out that vast sums of money were funding it all. Big money was buying off prominent figures .. It’s a classic case of divide and conquer. We are being torn apart,” he added. However, he did not specify who the money was allegedly coming from.

But while Prabowo has repeatedly claimed that outside actors are responsible for the online discord, research conducted by civil society organisations over the past year aligned with Google’s findings that such networks largely carry pro-government narratives.

In May 2026, for example, Amnesty International released a report saying that state and “state-aligned” entities have systematically used misinformation and disinformation as a weapon to attack online users.

The report found several instances where hundreds of social media accounts, including some affiliated with Indonesian military units, appeared to circulate coordinated posts portraying protesters against a controversial military law as “foreign lackeys”.

Amnesty International Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid told ST that such coordinated campaigns created a “chilling effect”, not only for to those directly targeted but also those who witnessed it.

“Some of the civil society actors we spoke to described a sense of fear and anxiety, viewing the disinformation as a warning sign of further repression to come,” he said on Nov 19.

Rising cost of dissent

Besides disinformation campaigns, reports of intimidation against social media users have raised separate concerns about the pressures facing those who criticise powerful figures.

On Nov 18, former television presenter Shahnaz Soehartono posted that two men came to her house the day before and asked her to delete a thread she wrote earlier this month. In that thread, she had made reference to a “rich and successful” celebrity who she implied was beholden to powerful figures.

Earlier, in October, a local content creator in South Kalimantan named Ahmad Kazhoang posted a recording of a phone call in which an unnamed man urged him to stop criticising the central government’s handling of forest fires.

Such incidents, Usman said, create an environment where activists, journalists, and members of the general public end up making conscious decisions to self-censor, refrain from joining coalitions addressing issues critical of the government, or limit their public visibility for fear of future attacks.

“By fostering such a perilous environment, these incidents negatively impact the rights of civil society actors, including their freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, as well as their right to defend human rights,” he said.

Despite these threats, it does not seem like critical voices on Indonesian social media are going away anytime soon.

Ismail pointed to the Indonesia Sadar protests in late October, when students and activists took to the streets across the country to voice grievances against the government, as an example of how critical voices continue to resonate online.

Drone Emprit’s monitoring from Oct 25 to 31 recorded nearly 70,000 social media mentions related to the protests, with pro-student accounts accounting for 84.6 per cent of engagement, compared with just 0.5 per cent for pro-government accounts.

The figures suggest that criticism can still command considerable attention online, even as organised campaigns seek to influence public opinion.

Indonesians have also begun pushing back against suspected online manipulation.

An online movement known as #CuekinBuzzer, meaning “Ignore the Buzzers”, gained traction in early November, encouraging social media users not to engage with accounts suspected of deliberately provoking or manipulating online discussions.

Drone Emprit found that 74.2 per cent of sentiment surrounding the campaign between Nov 4 and 11 was positive.

Ismail said the findings showed that Indonesians were becoming aware of attempts to manipulate online conversations.

Beyond the battle to shape online narratives, he said a more troubling question was whether Indonesians were increasingly paying a price for speaking out.

Drone Emprit’s monitoring of the October protests found that reports of arrests and restrictions on journalists covering demonstrations had become part of a wider online discussion about freedom of expression.

The developments point to a tension in Indonesia’s online political landscape: criticism remains loud and visible, even as questions grow about who is shaping the conversation and what consequences people may face for taking part.

“Critical voices have not disappeared, but the cost of speaking out appears to be increasing,” Ismail said.