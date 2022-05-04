What makes DTGO one of the world’s most ethical companies

As the Covid-19 pandemic slammed the brakes on economies worldwide, businesses shuttered or hunkered down, bracing themselves for the worst.

Amid this, DTGO pledged 50 million baht (S$2.02 million) to support local communities through the crisis, tapping the diverse range of businesses under its umbrella to address pressing needs.

It helped set up a Covid-19 field hospital that is fully equipped with health-tech, for instance, a telemedicine tablet system to communicate with patients and a robot to deliver food and medicine, to minimise contact and risk of infection. The system and robot are both developed by Obodroid Corporation, DTGO’s smart technology business.

Meanwhile, DTGO’s philanthropic foundations and programmes disbursed free meals, personal protective equipment and other necessities to underprivileged communities in need during the pandemic.

Magnolia Quality Development Corporation (MQDC), a property developer within DTGO, also pushed ahead with its latest project, The Forestias, while launching the “Forest for Life” initiative to help people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Under this initiative, families hard hit by the pandemic were engaged for tree-planting and gardening work at the massive mixed-use development project in outer Bangkok, which will consist of 45 per cent green space.

“MQDC has already experienced the Tom Yum Kung crisis, which makes us always manage with care. Therefore, the challenges of the Covid-19 crisis won’t stop us from moving forward. These are MQDC’s views on doing business amid the lifestyle changes in line with the New Normal,” says Mr Visit Malaisirirat, MQDC’s chief executive officer.

It comes as no surprise that Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, named DTGO among the World’s Most Ethical Companies – the only Thai company to be selected four years in a row.

The awards, which recognised 136 organisations from 22 countries, are given out to companies that have met the criteria for governance, an ethics and compliance framework, leadership and reputation, a culture of ethics, and having an environmental and societal impact.

“DTGO is thrilled to again meet the exacting standards of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, helping secure Thailand’s place on this prestigious global list,” says Mr Pakit Iamopas, DTGO’ senior vice-chairman. “DTGO’s socially integrated business approach combines business with societal contribution, guided by the principle of ‘Adding Value in Everything We Do’.”

“Business-social” as the way forward

Beyond the pandemic, cities today are grappling with a multitude of issues: climate change, ageing populations and resource shortages are threatening the quality of life worldwide and will continue to do so for decades to come.

Hence DTGO’s mission is to go beyond “business as usual” and be a “business-social” organisation with an unwavering focus on serving the society.

It dedicates 2 per cent of its topline revenue to fund social projects, many of them administered through its foundations dedicated to different causes. For example, its Buddharaksa Foundation focuses on education and empowerment for underprivileged children, while Blue Carbon Society supports marine conservation.

Meanwhile, MQDC has launched a Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC by MQDC), Asia's first research and development centre for quality-of-life innovations that brings together researchers, experts and manufacturers to develop products in this space.

Among these innovations is Fahsai 2, a second-generation city-level air purification tower launched by RISC to help tackle air pollution in northern Thailand, particularly the problem of PM 2.5 or smaller particles that stay longer in the air and can penetrate deep into the lungs. The tower is partly powered by energy from its solar panels, to reduce its daytime electricity demand.

“RISC by MQDC is a centre for research and innovation for sustainable well-being for all life. The centre not only serves MQDC projects but is also open to the public to benefit society and help the country’s development,” says Associate Professor Singh Intrachooto, chief adviser to RISC. “We intend to keep developing to meet demand and we have experimented and achieved the requisite efficiency. We hope to be part of solving air pollution in many areas.”

Elsewhere, The Forestias features not only residences, a senior living community and various lifestyle and cultural amenities, but also high-efficiency utilities, a smart grid and green transport to reduce power generation, traffic and resource consumption at the site.

Says Mr Malaisirirat: "We want to offer the best and we do that through eco-friendly design, modern innovation and technology, and enhanced space for all four generations – grandparents, parents, children and great-grandchildren. The whole community can spend time together and interact, creating a happy society.”

Grounding all this is DTGO’s commitment to good governance – it is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, and has drawn up safeguards for human rights, labour and the environment, as well as anti-corruption measures across its operations.

For example, its guidelines on human rights call on the organisation to ensure practices of fair wages, proper welfare and appropriate terms of employment in line with requirements under the law.

It also has a supplier code of conduct to ensure its operations and supply chain comply with the law and best practices on transparency, human rights, fair labour, and safety, health, and environmental responsibility.

To DTGO, having good corporate governance is crucial. The company believes that by adhering to it, DTGO can contribute to a positive effect on the nation and society, especially with a collective commitment across its group of companies and stakeholders.

