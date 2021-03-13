What is the Quad?

The United States, Japan, Australia and India together constitute the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad.

An inaugural "summit" was held yesterday. The leaders who attended were:

 • US President Joe Biden;

 • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison;

 • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga; and

 • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Quad was launched in 2007 by Japan's then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was alarmed at China's growing assertiveness in Asia.

Some analysts see the Quad as having the potential to end up as a sort of Asian Nato.

The US is looking to strengthen relations with key allies as China takes an increasingly assertive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere in the world.

