Western investment pullout likely to accelerate

BANGKOK • Foreign investors flocked to Myanmar as it began its democratic transition a decade ago, but this week's military coup is likely to accelerate a trend of Western withdrawal and China's expansion.

Myanmar's untapped potential was up for grabs in 2011, when generals in charge of a 49-year junta loosened their iron grip, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation in the country of more than 50 million people. Investors pumped money into telecommunications, infrastructure, manufacturing and construction projects.

But the buzz was already fading by 2017 for the West, after a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state led to allegations of genocide. And the sight of generals running the show again could be the last straw for Western businesses, analysts say.

"Now, with the coup, the view would be: basket case, banana republic," Yangon-based analyst David Mathieson told Agence France-Presse. "I think what we are going to see is a lot of Western countries going, 'No way.' "

Panic over the return to military rule was immediate. The response reverberated from the outskirts of Yangon - where construction work halted on a Thai-owned US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) industrial estate project - to Australia, where a Perth-based resources company developing a silver, zinc and lead mine in Shan state suspended share trading.

GARMENT SECTOR FEARS

In the coup's aftermath, US President Joe Biden threatened to reintroduce economic sanctions that were formally removed in 2016.

Some sanctions were imposed on key Myanmar military personnel over the 2017 Rohingya crisis.

And as the European Union considers an economic embargo, the country's rag trade industry could be at risk.

The garment sector has boomed in recent years, with scores of international brands like H&M, Gap and Adidas shifting production to factories in Yangon's outskirts. According to Singapore-based Capital Economics, made-in-Myanmar clothing, footwear and handbags make up 3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

But with the military back in power, a Yangon-based private sector source worries for the fate of the sector's 700,000 workers.

Global retailers might look for a "PR bounce" and halt sourcing from Myanmar's factories, he said, requesting anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the issue.

Already, the country is reeling from the impact of the pandemic, prompting the International Monetary Fund to send Myanmar a US$350 million emergency cash package last month.

The World Bank said the pandemic could increase "households' vulnerability and potential unemployment". It said in a report last year: "Myanmar could lose the gains in poverty reduction achieved in the last decade."

BUSINESS AS USUAL FOR SOME

But for some of Myanmar's top trading partners - China, Hong Kong, Singapore and India - analysts predict no major blowback.

Asia director Francoise Nicolas of the French Institute of International Relations said, if anything, "the coup will push Myanmar even further into China's arms, and the imbalance between Chinese and Western investments in the country will increase".

China's monetary flex is already apparent thanks to its One Belt, One Road initiative, which features Myanmar prominently.

But Japan - which ranks as Myanmar's third-largest trading partner - could waver.

After Monday's coup, Japanese car giant Suzuki temporarily halted operations at its two Myanmar factories, which produced 13,300 vehicles in 2019, almost all of which were sold in-country.

Suzuki has had operations in Myanmar since 1998, and it is building a third production plant.

"Our decision to close the factories was aimed at making sure that our people could commute safely," a spokesman said, adding that Suzuki would reopen doors yesterday.

