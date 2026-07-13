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Wedding bells beckon for Syed Saddiq after he walks free – but can he revive his party’s fortunes?

Malaysia’s former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and actress Bella Astillah were engaged on March 28.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is free to plot his next move – in politics and in love – after the country’s apex court upheld his acquittal on corruption charges on July 13, dismissing the prosecution’s final appeal.

Two of the Federal Court’s three-man bench affirmed the Court of Appeal’s decision, dismissing the prosecution’s appeal. It ruled that the prosecution had failed to show the Court of Appeal made any legal error.

First on the cards may be Syed Saddiq’s wedding to fiancee Bella Astillah – a union one of the judges alluded to when delivering their ruling.

“We know that the respondent has plans of what to do after this,” said Court of Appeal president Abu Bakar Jais, who led the panel.

“So now that you know the decision is a majority decision in your favour, I hope the plans can go ahead.”

Syed Saddiq and Bella were engaged on March 28, while the appeal against his acquittal still hung over him.

Outside the courtroom, a jubilant Syed Saddiq similarly hinted at tying the knot, thanking his fiancee and telling reporters that his parents had given him the green light to take the next step in their relationship.

“But to comment further, I’ll do it out of court,” he said.

“I want to respect the courts and I don’t want this to be about me and my personal life. I want it to be bigger than that.”

A comeback beyond the courtroom for Syed Saddiq

The ruling’s implications, however, extend beyond his personal life. It also clears the way for a political comeback by the 33-year-old, whose once-rapid rise was stalled by the case.

He had been charged with embezzling and laundering RM1.12 million (S$360,000) in campaign funds belonging to his former party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, allegations he maintained were politically motivated.

He was convicted by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Nov 9, 2023, before the Court of Appeal overturned the verdict in June 2025. Prosecutors subsequently appealed against the acquittal, leading to the Federal Court’s final ruling.

Syed Saddiq had emerged as the poster boy of Malaysia’s next generation of leaders when he won his first parliamentary seat at the age of 25 in 2018, before becoming the country’s youngest minister after his appointment to the Cabinet that same year.

He founded the youth-oriented Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) in 2020 following the so-called Sheraton Move, which brought down the government elected in 2018 and ushered in a period of political instability.

Citing principle and saying he did not want his case to tarnish the party’s reputation, Syed Saddiq stepped down as MUDA president after his conviction in 2023.

He also withdrew from the party’s day-to-day operations to focus on his Muar parliamentary constituency, which he continues to represent.

Without its founding leader at the helm, MUDA has struggled to compete, culminating in its total wipeout in the Johor state election on July 11. The party lost all four seats it contested, including Puteri Wangsa, which it had won in 2022.

An uphill battle for MUDA despite Syed Saddiq’s return

Political analyst Agha Ali of consultancy firm Strategic Counsel said reviving MUDA would be a tall order for Syed Saddiq.

“Both his personal appeal and the party’s pull are not enough to overcome the established parties,” Agha told The Straits Times.

BN won the Johor election by a landslide, securing 48 of the 56 seats, eight more than it won in 2022.

PH was reduced to eight seats, losing four to BN, while MUDA was wiped out in all four constituencies it contested.

Syed Saddiq’s relationship with Bella has meanwhile captured the public imagination, with Malaysians quickly becoming enamoured with the pair after their frequent appearances together on TikTok, modelling traditional Malay attire for local atelier Primavalet.

The two-term Muar MP said he took on the modelling job to raise funds for his constituency after accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of withholding its allocation.

While the campaign raised RM1 million for Muar, it also propelled Syed Saddiq’s popularity beyond politics and turned the couple into household names, with fans dubbing them “BASS” – using their initials.

Political analyst Syaza Shukri of the International Islamic University Malaysia said that while Syed Saddiq could now draw on his experience to rebuild support, she was sceptical about how much his renewed popularity would help MUDA.

“From my understanding and observation, people view Syed Saddiq and MUDA as separate,” Syaza said. “They like Saddiq but are still not convinced by MUDA. The party needs more than his star power.”

For Syaza, the problem extends beyond MUDA to Parti Bersama Malaysia, the new party launched in May by popular former ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Malaysia’s former economy minister Rafizi Ramli at a Parti Bersama Malaysia rally in Tampoi, Johor Bahru, on July 10. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

Bersama was similarly wiped out in Johor, losing all 15 seats it contested.

“For me, the problem with MUDA and Bersama is that they are too reliant on personalities,” she said.

She contrasted them with the rise of Anwar and Parti Keadilan Nasional in 1998, which was also built around a charismatic leader but succeeded in filling a political vacuum as a substantial opposition to BN and eventually grew into a national movement. The party would then become Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which is now part of Pakatan Harapan.

“There’s none of that now with MUDA and Bersama,” she said. “So the only way forward is to build institutions, and that takes a lot of time and effort.”