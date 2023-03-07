Weather improves in Malaysia’s flood-hit states, number of evacuees down to 43,000

Sunny skies finally brightened up the flood-hit states of Johor, Pahang and Melaka after days of continuous rain, with the number of evacuees trending down to 43,000.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department ended its continuous heavy rain warning that has been in place since last week.

Instead, the weather agency said most states in Peninsular Malaysia will have “bright and good” weather.

Flood victims have started to make their way home to embark on a massive cleanup, with images of soiled items and submerged vehicles making its rounds of social media.

The local authorities have collected more than 160 tonnes of waste and rubbish that have accumulated since the floods began last Wednesday.

Johor is still the worst-hit state, with 39,000 people still housed in 210 temporary relief centres, as at 12pm Tuesday.

Batu Pahat is now the worst-hit district, followed by Muar, Segamat, Kluang and Tangkak.

The flood has killed five people from the state, the latest being a 23-year-old woman who was swept away by flood waters while trapped in her car.

Despite the widespread destruction, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Friday that the flood situation in the southern Malaysian state is still under control and there is no need to declare a state of emergency.

He said the Johor government and the relevant authorities have proactively responded to the flooding, which has resulted in minimal loss of life.

“What we need to focus on now is on measures to help the people,” he said in Parliament.

He also said three banks have agreed to give a six-month loan moratorium for those affected by the floods, and the government is negotiating to expand this to other banks as well.

Meanwhile, there has been no change to the number of victims in Pahang since Monday, with 2,684 people, from 766 families, still seeking shelter at 198 centres.

In Melaka, 600 people from 160 families are currently housed at five shelters.