Weakened Typhoon Yutu sweeps across northern Philippines

MANILA - A typhoon that caused devastation in some Western Pacific islands swept across the Philippines on Tuesday (Oct 30), toppling electric posts, tearing off roofs, bending trees and pouring sheets of rain.

But it seems far less destructive than when, as a Category 5 storm packing 270kmh winds, it made a direct hit on Saipan and Tinian, two islands of the Northern Marianas, an American territory about 9,000km west of the United States mainland.

Typhoon Yutu made landfall early in the morning in Dinapigue town, Isabela province, 268km north of the capital Manila, with winds of 140kmh and gusts of up to 230kmh.

Mr Reynaldo Derije, the town's mayor, said the winds cut off communication and the rains flooded several districts.

"We're isolated… We're surrounded by water. We can't get out of town. We need food, supplies," he said.

Yutu then moved across the main island of Luzon, bringing strong winds and heavy rains, and risks of floods, storm surges and landslides in some northern provinces.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Related Story Typhoon Yutu batters Philippines just weeks after Mangkhut

Local television footage from the path of the storm showed shattered glass panellings at a hotel, the collapsed roof of a warehouse, a burger stand uprooted off its moorings, and heavy rains that hampered road visibility.

Strong winds, meanwhile, buffeted Manila all through the day.

Hundreds of ferries and boats were moored at a key port in Batangas province, south of Manila, stranding more than 1,000 passengers.

Three dams in Luzon began releasing water to prevent flooding.

About 17,000 people were taken to evacuation centres.

In places like Masinloc town, in Zambales, however, tens of thousands still made their way to cemeteries to clean graveyards as they prepare for a two-day holiday to remember the dead.

Yutu, locally named Rosita, is the 18th typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

It comes just six weeks after super typhoon Mangkhut tore through northern Luzon six weeks ago, triggering rivers of mud that inundated mountain homes and killed more than 100 people.