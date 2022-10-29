We want better jobs and clean leaders: Malaysia’s rural youth

KOTA BHARU - In the sleepy conservative Malay-Muslim belt of Kelantan and Terengganu, first-time youth voters are looking for better job opportunities and wages, better infrastructure development and clean water.

Scarred by the embarrassment of having disgraced former premier Najib Razak jailed for graft and a slew of other politicians slapped with corruption charges, many young voters also said having clean politicians is important to them, as are issues concerning the economy and the rising cost of living.