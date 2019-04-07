Water supply resumes to over one million users affected by Sungai Sayong ammonia pollution

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Water supply to more than one million users in parts of Johor state that was disrupted as a result of pollution returned to normal on Sunday (April 7).

Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd (Ranhill SAJ) chief executive officer, Datuk Ahmad Faizal Abdul Rahman, said that consumers in Kulai and Kota Tinggi who had been affected by the impact of ammonia pollution at Sungai Sayong on April 3 has now begun receiving a full flow of water supply.

"Up until 10am, consumers have been getting treated water in stages, except for some high and far-end distribution locations involving 5,067 accounts in parts of Johor Baru, which include Taman Pelangi Indah, Desa Tebrau, Kempas Lurah, Kempas Denai, Kempas Permatang, Kempas Banjaran, and Taman Kempas," he said.

"Meanwhile, water supply will be restored by midnight in parts of Felda Ulu Tebrau, Taman Bukit Tiram, Taman Bukit Jaya and Taman Puteri Wangsa which receive supply from the Tai Hong water treatment plant (LRA)," he said in a statement on Sunday (April 7).

He added that the ammonia pollution incident was beyond the control of Ranhill SAJ's operations.

"Ranhill SAJ decided to stop the operation of the LRA once it started to enter the plant's water intake location," he said.

"We will not treat raw water which can bring health risks to water users. Thus, the decision to stop the plant operations is taken to ensure that treated water is not contaminated with ammonia," he said.

He added that the case of ammonia pollution in Sungai Johor must be monitored closely and stern action must be taken towards the perpetrators to ensure it does not happen again.

Ranhill SAJ will also mobilise 30 lorry tankers in priority locations, aside from keeping users updated of the plant's operation progress.