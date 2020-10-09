Water supply fully restored to Putrajaya, parts of Selangor after six days

KUALA LUMPUR - Water supply was restored fully on Friday morning (Oct 9) to four Selangor districts and the federal territory of Putrajaya, water company Pengurusan Air Selangor said in a statement.

The supply cut six days ago on Sunday, caused by the shutdown of two water-treatment plants, had raised public anger and affected nearly 310,000 consumer accounts.

The disruption came just a month after another supply cut in the Klang Valley affected 1.2 million accounts.

The Sunday disruption affected households and businesses in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Sepang and Putrajaya.

Air Selangor's chief executive officer, Mr Suhaimi Kamaralzaman, said the water supply was fully restored on Friday at 6am - 12 hours ahead of schedule - after the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi treatment plants in Selangor resumed operations.

"The clean water channelled to consumers had gone through the quality test in compliance with procedures established by the Ministry of Health," he said in the statement.

"Air Selangor is grateful to all parties involved, especially to consumers for their patience and cooperation throughout the unscheduled water cut," he added.

The federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and districts in southern Selangor - often referred to as the Klang Valley - share the same water resources.

Malaysian police said on Wednesday that they had detained two suspects in Kelantan and seized an 18-wheeler truck believed to be involved in a waste-dumping incident that caused the latest water supply cut.

The waste was allegedly dumped near a river in Nilai, a Negeri Sembilan township which sits on the border with Selangor, forcing the two Selangor treatment plants to be shut down to avoid drawing in pollution.

Related Story Malaysia police nab two men suspected of dumping waste that led to water supply cuts