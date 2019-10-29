Water disruption to hit up to 120,000 households in 177 areas in Klang Valley on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A total of 120 areas in Gombak and 57 other areas around Kuala Lumpur involving 119,630 registered customer accounts will experience temporary water supply disruption for 23 hours, beginning on Thursday (Oct 31).

According to a statement from Pengurusan Air Selangor on Tuesday, this is due to emergency maintenance work to replace the sluice valve at the Kepong Estate Water Pool, which is suffering a serious leak.

"Air Selangor is issuing this announcement notice so that customers can make the necessary arrangements ahead of the temporary water supply interruption for 23 hours following the sluice valve replacement, which will begin at 9pm Thursday," said the company's customer relations and communications department chief Abdul Raof Ahmad.

He said the water supply would be resumed as soon as the repair work was completed, and expected it to fully recover by 8pm on Friday.

Those affected are advised to store adequate water supply for use during the disruption, and Air Selangor will also be mobilising water tanks, prioritising premises with critical and urgent requirements.