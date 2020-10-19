Water cuts in Selangor to over 1m accounts as plants shut down due to contamination again

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Yet another suspected contamination in Sungai Selangor has forced water supplier Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to issue a stop-work order on its Phase 1,2,3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants causing unscheduled water cuts to 1,196,457 accounts in the state.

The contamination was detected around 2am on Monday (Oct 19).

The unscheduled water cut affects 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

The new unscheduled water cut in Selangor comes just as households are reeling from an earlier disruption in September, also caused by river contamination at Sungai Gong, which feeds Sungai Selangor.

Over the weekend, households in Selangor also endured another water cut caused by a burst pipe on Saturday.

"Repair works on the burst pipe at the Sg Selangor Phase 1 water treatment plant is about 80% completed but works cannot continue because of odour pollution at the same plant," Air Selangor said in a statement.

Air Selangor would be mobilising water trucks to affected areas with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.

Households that need an immediate water supply for emergency purposes, such as in the case of performing funeral rites, can contact 15300.

"We are working to minimise the impact of this water disruption as we understand households will be in need of water following the rise of Covid-19 cases and the conditional movement control order," Air Selangor said in a statement.

Air Selangor will release further information on the unscheduled water disruption on all channels including its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as on the Air Selangor mobile App and its website.