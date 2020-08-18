Waste of resources, Malaysia's police chief says, as it investigates a new sodomy allegation

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police is investigating an allegation contained in a sworn declaration that a prominent opposition politician committed sodomy, a criminal offence in the Muslim-majority country.

The criminal investigation department (CID) has already recorded a statement from a commissioner of oaths who was a witness in the statutory declaration (SD) written by the alleged victim, said police chief Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The alleged sex acts occurred seven years ago, news reports said, with the alleged victim paid in the four trysts with the politician.

"This matter is a waste of the police resources, and I am sick of such matters," the Inspector General of Police said. "However, a police report has been lodged, thus an investigation paper has been opened."

He told a news conference after attending an event at police headquarters: "We are also in the midst of recording the statement of the one who made the SD as well."

"Investigations are still ongoing, he added.

The CID's deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed that a police report had been lodged on the matter.

"We confirm that a report was lodged, and we are investigating the matter from all angles.

"We hope the public will refrain from speculating as the matter is under investigation," he said when contacted on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the individual who made the SD lodged the report after the document was posted on an online blog recently.

Malaysiakini news site reported that the SD contained explicit details, in which the man claimed he had sex with the politician four times in 2013 at different hotels in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Penang.

He also claimed that for each time, he was given RM300 (S$98) cash.

Malaysiakini reported that the man also alleged that upon the request of the politician, he also introduced a friend to him.

This friend was purportedly sodomised by the politician and paid the same amount.

The SD was dated June 29,2020.

Malaysiakini also reported that the man who made the SD confirmed a police report was lodged.