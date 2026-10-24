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Want to escape the haze in Malaysia? Here are some clean air havens you can visit

Known as the Jewel of Kedah, Langkawi’s average API in the past week is in the 30s.

KUALA LUMPUR – With the prospect of haze enveloping some of Singaporeans’ favourite Malaysian travel destinations like Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, those who want to enjoy a ringgit holiday can still visit spots with a record of cleaner air ahead of the upcoming school holidays.

While experts say it is difficult to accurately predict how the winds will blow beyond the next five days even with forecasting tools, data shows that parts of east Malaysia and some states in the north like Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan have been enjoying good air quality for the past fortnight.

Based on Malaysia’s Air Pollutant Index (API) where a reading below 100 is deemed as safe for outdoor activities, these states have registered readings hovering around 50. In contrast, API readings in places like Kuala Lumpur average above 150.

With regular appearances on the Department of Environment’s (JAS) daily rankings for locations with the lowest API readings across Malaysia, here are three places to go where the sky is blue and your dollar can be stretched.

Langkawi (Average API: 30s; Good air quality)

Known as the Jewel of Kedah, Langkawi comprises a group of islands off the west coast of northern Malaysia. Its average API in the past week is in the 30s.

“The air here is superb,” said Wendy Chin , a licensed nature guide who leads birding and kayaking tours on the island. She recommends visitors to explore natural outdoor and recreational spots.

“Tourists with a budget can go for mangrove tours, those with a limited budget can visit waterfalls and lepak,” she added, using the Malay slang for “chilling out”.

Langkawi is home to the UNESCO-listed Kilim Karst Geoforest Park and a few waterfalls including the Seven Wells Waterfall, named after seven natural freshwater pools that resemble stone wells.

Other landmarks include the 125m curved suspension Sky Bridge offering views of rainforests and the Andaman Sea, as well as Cenang Beach and Dayang Bunting Island, which has a silhouette resembling a pregnant maiden.

A travel planner at My Curious Trips, who wanted to be known only as Yannick, said Langkawi offers a mix of nature, beaches, shopping and good food such as crab noodles.

Another pull factor is duty-free products like alcohol, imported chocolates and perfumes that are cheaper than in the mainland.

Balik Pulau (API: 40s; Good)

Penang is no stranger to many Singaporeans, who can likely rattle off names like Armenian Street, Batu Ferringhi and Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion like their ABCs.

But it is the Balik Pulau region on the western side of the island that enjoyed the cleanest air in Penang in October, with an average API reading in the mid-40s.

Balik Pulau – “the back of the island” in Malay – is located about 20km from George Town and is most conveniently accessible by car. Drivers can reach there via a coastal route with beach views, or through a mountain pass with lush forests.

For those who brave the journey, Balik Pulau’s eco-tourism offers a different experience from the heritage experience of George Town, said Penang’s tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai.

He added that Balik Pulau is especially popular during the durian season, as it is known as Penang’s durian heartland.

Apart from the thorny fruit, Balik Pulau is also home to the Ghee Hup Nutmeg Factory, where visitors can sample the fruit in jam, pickled or juice variants.

On a day with good weather, tourists can explore mangrove reserves by boat, or cycle around the countryside exploring paddy fields and fruit orchards, before ending the night with a seafood dinner.

Roti Man mural at Kampung Terang, Balik Pulau, Penang. ST PHOTO: ONG SOR FERN

Kota Kinabalu (API: 50s; Moderate)

Even though Sabah’s capital experienced transboundary haze earlier in September, the situation has improved significantly and its latest API readings hovered in the low 50s.

While blue skies and fresh air are in abundance in KK, tourists can take their picks between nature and cultural day trips to the Mari Mari Cultural Village or the Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park.

Water activities like standup paddleboarding, hydrofoil surfing and parasailing against the Borneo sunset are available at the popular Tanjung Aru beach.

Unclouded skies may also open the door to early morning drives to see Malaysia’s tallest peak Mount Kinabalu from spots like the ticketed Kinabalu Park or the Pekan Nabalu lookout point. However, the end of the year may bring on the rain, which makes climbing the mountain less advisable.

For now, the clear air has already been restorative for some travellers.

Walking across Tanjung Aru Beach, a popular sunset spot, online advertisement executive Delphine Tan, 39, said the air in Kota Kinabalu is much better than in Kuala Lumpur. She was on a trip with her husband to visit the beaches and mountain town Kundasang, which is near Mount Kinabalu.

The sunset in Kota Kinabalu at a beach bar in Tanjung Aru. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/JOSEHAUSSESBH

She told ST: “My sinusitis has not flared up here. The sunshine is nice and the air quality is good.”

Additional reporting by Hazlin Hassan and Lu Wei Hoong