Walk-in vaccinations to be expanded nationwide in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR • Walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 will soon be expanded nationwide to certain groups of Malaysians as the South-east Asian country reported nearly 20,000 new infections yesterday.

The walk-in initiative was first rolled out at public vaccination centres - known as PPVs - in the Klang Valley earlier this month, with priority given to those above 40 and people with co-morbidities.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Special Task Force (CITF) said yesterday that the states of Perak, Kedah, Penang, Sabah, Melaka and Sarawak had started allowing the elderly to walk in to get their jabs.

The CITF said senior citizens, people with disabilities, individuals with co-morbidities aged 18 and above, teachers and those who missed their second dose will be able to walk in to get their jabs at the PPVs.

Others who can walk in include contract support staff at educational institutions under the Ministry of Education.

"Details on the implementation of walk-in vaccinations will be announced by the state CITF together with the respective state health departments," the CITF said in a statement.

"This includes daily vaccination schedules and walk-in vaccination quota at PPVs for each state."

The task force said the number of daily walk-ins depends on the vaccine supply at the PPVs.

"If all the vaccines have been dispensed on the day at the respective PPV, those who did not get the vaccine will be given priority to get vaccinated the next day," the CITF said.

However, pregnant women are discouraged from walking into PPVs to get their jabs. Instead they will be given an appointment through the MySejahtera app that will be based on their expected date of delivery.

CITF also urged the public to adhere to current health protocols and to cooperate with staff at the PPVs to prevent the spread of infections and to ensure a smooth vaccination process, national news agency Bernama reported.

The move comes as the government focused on speeding up its vaccination drive.

Malaysia is battling record-high infections, fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant.

It recorded 19,257 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, bringing the national total to 1,243,852. It also reported 210 deaths, bringing the death toll to 10,389.

About 35 per cent of the adult population has received both doses of the vaccine, and 65 per cent has taken at least one dose as at Friday, according to the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply.