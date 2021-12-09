VTL travellers to Malaysia face additional Covid-19 tests after arrival

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia has updated its Covid-19 testing requirements for foreign and local travellers arriving in the country under three travel schemes.

Those using the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by air and land, the Langkawi International Travel Bubble (LITB) and the One Stop Centre (OSC) for short-term business visitors will have to undergo additional Covid-19 tests for six days after arriving in Malaysia.

The new requirement will also apply to travellers from Singapore.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the requirement, which will take effect today, aims to strengthen the Ministry of Health's existing precautionary and control measures to prevent the transmission and spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Under existing procedures, VTL travellers undergo a professionally administered Covid-19 detection test on arrival in Malaysia - a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for those arriving by air, and the antigen rapid test kit (RTK-Ag) for those arriving by land.

Under the new rules, travellers will have to undergo additional tests after their arrival.

These consist of a self-administered RTK-Ag test on the second, fourth and sixth day after their arrival, and a professionally administered RTK-Ag test on the third and fifth day.

Mr Khairy said those travellers must also ensure that they are fully vaccinated and undergo RT-PCR tests within 48 hours prior to their travel dates, shortened from the earlier requirement set at 72 hours before departure, reported national news agency Bernama.

Additionally, those using the LITB must undergo an RT-PCR test at least 48 hours before leaving Langkawi island.

Mr Khairy said all test results must be reported through Malaysia's Covid-19 tracing app MySejahtera.

Ms Melissa Lee, 36, who works in the banking industry in Singapore, said she is planning to travel to Kuala Lumpur via the air VTL on Dec 15, to visit her parents and spend time with friends after being away from Malaysia for two years.

Ms Lee, a Singapore permanent resident, said the new daily testing rules will be an added inconvenience and will add to her travel costs, but will not deter her from making the trip home.

"I'm just glad that the Singapore and Malaysia authorities are still pressing ahead with the VTL instead of pausing it, and I feel the new testing measures are a good precaution, because even as I return home and roam freely I'll be able to have peace of mind that I'm Covid-free," she said.

"Even with the added costs, travelling home will be worth it."

Ms Hee Xin Wei, 24, who works in a healthcare software company in Singapore, said that although the added daily tests increase the long list of travel requirements, they will not deter her from travel as long as the VTL remains open.

She is hoping to return home to Penang for two weeks during Chinese New Year next year, having not been back since Chinese New Year in 2020.

"After waiting for so long to return, I'm happy to abide by any measures as long as they help to ensure the VTL can proceed," she said.

"I see it as the authorities trying to be safe, and as long as the VTL is not cancelled I am happy with how things are."

Ms Hee added that the daily antigen rapid tests do not feel like much of an added inconvenience compared with the other paperwork, planning and pre-departure tests that she has to go through before travelling home.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

• Additional reporting by Ng Keng Gene