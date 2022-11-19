‘Voting is a religious duty’: PAS president Hadi Awang calls for all Malaysians to vote

MARANG - President of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) Abdul Hadi Awang has called on all Malaysians to vote, saying that voting is a religious obligation for the country’s Muslim majority.

“I call on all Muslim and non-Muslim voters to vote. For Muslims, voting is wajib (a religious duty) because choosing a leader in Islam is wajib,” he said on Saturday.

Malaysia is holding its general election on Saturday, where 222 parliamentary seats and 117 state seats are up for grabs. Islamist party PAS is contesting under Perikatan Nasional, one of the three main coalitions in the polls. The other two coalitions are Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We can’t miss it (voting). Non-Muslims should also fulfil their responsibilities as citizens to elect their leaders,” Tan Sri Hadi said to reporters after casting his ballot at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rusila in Marang, Terengganu.

He is defending his Marang parliamentary seat in a four-cornered contest against BN’s Jasmira Othman, Dr Zarawi Sulong of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and PH’s Azhar Ab Shukur.

Mr Hadi added that he is hopeful that the voter turnout will increase with the sunny weather. Malaysia is in the midst of its annual north-east monsoon season, which usually brings heavy rains and flooding to east coast states such as Terengganu.

“I hope that we can keep the peaceful atmosphere, regardless of the results of the election,” he said.

Mr Hadi was accompanied by his wife Zainab Awang Ngah.

A total of 131,744 voters will be voting in the Marang parliamentary constituency. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

