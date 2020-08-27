Voter fatigue, disillusionment set in

Retired teacher Madam Sarojini Koru said she is unsure if she will cast her vote in a by-election in Slim, a rural district in Malaysia's Perak state, on Saturday.

"I have not decided. I am not interested in politics," the 69-year-old told The Straits Times.

In another part of Slim constituency, Mr Kent Tan, 23, said he is too busy running a cellphone shop to register as a voter, let alone go down to the polling station to vote. "I don't have time, I don't even read the news," he said, adding that he had never heard of Pejuang, a party newly-formed by former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The new party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Fighters of the Nation Party), is fielding its candidate for the first time, with Dr Mahathir slated to address a political rally here this evening.

Sentiments from several voters in the ward in the last two days revealed that some Malaysians are suffering from voter fatigue or simply uninterested.

The Slim by-election is the 12th since the 2018 general election, and was called following the death of its assemblyman from Umno. It is the second by-election since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country hard in March, with the previous state polls held for the Chini ward in Pahang on July 4.

Campaigning appeared to be lacklustre compared with previous polls, with many meet-the-people programmes and rallies seeing low turnouts, particularly on weekdays.

Furthermore, the parties are restricted to gatherings of fewer than 250 people for their rallies to meet health protocols.

"The campaign has been lukewarm, I don't see excitement on the ground. I think the voters are suffering from voter fatigue," a lawmaker from the opposition Pakatan Harapan told The Straits Times.

Umno is fielding businessman Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, in the three-way contest. It is contesting under the blue Barisan Nasional (BN) flag. Pejuang is represented by Islamic lawyer Amir Kusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38. He is standing as an independent as the party's registration has yet to be approved. The third candidate, teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, is also an independent.

With politicians from both sides of the political divide engaged in constant bickering, some voters felt that their needs have been cast aside.

In the Slim ward, residents say that the frequency of floods over the last 50 years is a major complaint which has not been resolved.

Madam Koru, the retired teacher, is fed up that her home is often deluged with floods, sometimes with water levels close to a metre high.

"The government has never solved the problem," she said, showing how the fridge in her pre-war home in Trolak Pekan is placed on stilts because of the regular floods.

Housing woes are another grouse.

Several land settlers under the government's Felda farming scheme complain that they have yet to receive affordable homes promised to their children.

"Until now, I have not seen my house, it's all just empty promises," said second-generation Felda settler Anuar Sidek Zakaria, 53.

He also complained about former premier Najib Razak, who came to campaign for Umno.

"Felda started under BN, and it will die under BN because of Najib. He is a convicted felon. The court has found him guilty. I don't know why he is walking around freely."

The Slim seat's 23,094 voters are 75 per cent Malay, 13 per cent Indian, and 10 per cent Chinese. The remainder comprise other ethnicities, including the Orang Asli aborigines.