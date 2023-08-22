Voice recorder from Selangor plane crash to be sent to the US for further analysis: Transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR - The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the aircraft that crashed near Shah Alam on Aug 17 will be sent to its manufacturer in Florida in the United States for further analysis, says Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Mr Loke said this was decided after analysis of the ill-fated plane’s CVR in Singapore had also failed to extract the data from its intact memory puck.

“The Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team will return from Singapore today to brief me on the findings before we decide on the next arrangement.

“We have already contacted the CVR’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) from Florida and they are now waiting to receive it.

“The plan will be to send out the AAIB team along with the memory puck by today or tomorrow as the OEM would have the best chance at getting the data out as quickly as possible,” he said at a press conference after his speech at the Malaysian Aviation Safety Seminar 2023 on Tuesday.

When asked why the CVR’s voice puck was sent overseas for analysis, Mr Loke said that this was to provide the victim’s families with answers as quickly as possible.

“This is not about national pride but about ensuring it is done as quickly as possible as the priority now is getting the data and answers as quickly as possible to the victims’ families.

“It will also be a lesson to teach us what needs to be improved and what we need to procure in the case of any future similar incidents,” he said.

On Aug 17, a Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft, flying from Langkawi to Subang, crashed onto the Guthrie Highway at about 2.50pm. The accident killed all eight people onboard, as well as an e-hailing driver and a delivery rider who were on the highway at the time of the crash. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK