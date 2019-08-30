Vivian's visit to Kedah first of many trips to Malaysian states

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday embarked on the first of many trips to engage Malaysia's leaders at the state level, kicking off with a visit to the northern state of Kedah.

"Most of our interactions are at the federal level, we decided we do need to engage at the state level," Dr Balakrishnan told Singapore media after his meetings in Kedah state capital Alor Setar. "This is the first trip of many to come," he added.

He said the meeting with members of the Kedah state government opened up ideas and opportunities that can be explored between the two governments.

Among the topics broached were industrial manufacturing of high-technology parts, tourism and agriculture development.

Dr Balakrishnan said: "This is the rice bowl of Malaysia… You look around and see these beautiful green paddy fields...

"This gives us a good basis to interact more, collaborate, look for investment opportunities."

But the first step, the minister pointed out, was to raise awareness of the state among Singaporeans.

"I think there hasn't been enough interaction. People to people. Business to business. Even at the governing level," he said.

He said that a crucial factor for Kedah's progression into manufacturing high value-added items would be logistics, and noted that the state is already looking at improving the sector.

Dr Balakrishnan said that while most Singaporeans are familiar with the holiday island of Langkawi, the state could raise awareness of other tourist attractions in mainland Kedah.

According to Dr Balakrishnan, Kedah Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir's main concern for the state was "economic development, raising wages and economic opportunities for the people". Datuk Seri Mukhriz is the son of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"Those are areas if we work together we can help him to also achieve his ambition," the minister said.

Dr Balakrishnan also had an audience with the ruler of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.